Denver-area venues review security protocols after Manchester blast

DENVER -- The Denver Police Department said on Tuesday it is working closely with sports and concert venues in the Mile High City to enhance security following the deadly terror attack in Manchester, England. Additionally, event industry leaders security protocols are being reviewed at many locations across Colorado and around the world.

The Chris Stapleton concert at Red Rocks Amphitheater on Tuesday was the first large-scale event in Denver since the deadly attack in Manchester. Security was tight as every bag was inspected and each fan received a wave of a metal detector wand.

Security officials say they are concerned about safety in areas just outside security checkpoints where large groups of people congregate before and after events. Experts call those areas "soft targets." The attack in Manchester was carried out in that soft target area, according to British investigators.

"It's a little unnerving I suppose, but you kind of just put your faith in the venue and people protecting you," said concertgoer Alex Englert, visiting from Pennsylvania.

Red Rocks, along with other large venues in the metro, report that their teams are reviewing security protocols to see if improvements should be made.

The Colorado Convention Center uses the same management company as the Manchester Arena. That company, SMG, provides security inside the convention center, according to the convention center. Staffers said the convention center itself employs its own security for entry into the building.

Major League Baseball told FOX31 it has been in touch with Coors Field management regarding the Manchester tragedy and has reiterated its security protocols. Sports Authority Field at Mile High officials said they are monitoring the event in England and will take appropriate security measures.

Back at Red Rocks, people like Mabel Adams -- just wanting to enjoy a concert -- said they are OK with even more security.

"You can even frisk me if you want to," Adams explained. "I have nothing to hide. I want to catch the people who do."

Most venues won't go into detail on security changes that might be made for obvious reasons. Industry leaders told FOX31 many venue representatives meet regularly to share best security practices.