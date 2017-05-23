× Denver adding more storage options for homeless

DENVER — The city is giving its homeless population more storage options through two new trial projects.

A total of 210 new storage units are being added, through sidewalk storage and the expansion of day shelter storage.

Ten large item storage lockers have been installed at Lawrence Street and Park Avenue West.

Starting June 1, the city will add 200 medium and small item storage units for those people using the day shelter at St. Francis Center.

“Denver Rescue Mission serves about 1,000 people a day at our Lawrence Street Community Center and overnight shelter, but our guests tell us that having a safe place to store large items can prevent people from accessing even our most basic services,” Denver Rescue Mission President and CEO Brad Meuli said in a statement released Tuesday. “By providing these short-term large item storage units, this pilot project has the potential to make a significant impact not just for those we serve, but also for the neighborhood.”

The sidewalk storage pilot will run for 90 days, at which time the city will evaluate the results for consideration of future funding.

Denver Road Home will evaluate the day shelter storage pilot after six months to determine whether it will continue.