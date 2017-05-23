Controversial Boulder Walmart store to close in June

BOULDER, Colo. – Walmart will close their controversial Walmart Neighborhood Market store in Boulder less than four years after it opened, the company said Tuesday.

The store, located at 2972 Iris Avenue in Boulder, was the subject of several protests when it opened in 2013.

“After a careful and thoughtful review process, we have made the difficult decision to close our Walmart Neighborhood Market in Boulder,” Walmart spokesperson Anne Hatfield said in a statement. “Similar to what every retailer does, these closures are part of the standard review process of our store portfolio to make sure we are achieving our long-term strategy.”

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them and look forward to serve them at our nearby Walmart stores and on walmart.com,” Hatfield said in the statement.

Walmart told the Boulder Daily Camera that the store’s 70 employees will be given the option to transfer to nearby Walmart Supercenters in Lafayette, Broomfield, and Longmont.

The 53,000 square foot store was the center of controversy when it opened in October 2013. Several residents and members from a group self-proclaimed as the Coalition for Social and Environmental Responsibility held protests and an “unwelcome party” to voice their opinion about the mega-retailer moving into Boulder.

The store will close June 16.