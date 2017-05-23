× Colorado man claims he was duped into “accidentally” renting a dog

DENVER — A dog is man’s bet friend, but Brian Stevens says his 1-year-old Dachshund Lucy is being treated as an appliance.

He says he accidentally rented her as a puppy.

“They never told me I was renting her. They said finance. That’s what I was told,” Stevens said.

He claims he accidentally rented Lucy from a Pet City store in Colorado Springs, believing he was getting a loan to buy the puppy. He admits he signed a lease agreement, but says employees didn’t make it clear what he was doing.

“I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t read every single line, but I never read anything indicating I was renting a dog,” he said.

It turns out Stevens had signed a 2-year, $2,400 lease with an option to purchase Lucy once the lease expired. The loan was obtained through a company called Wags Lending, which specializes in pet loans.

“I mean, maybe it’s my fault because I didn’t read every single detail of the fine print, but when they tell you they’re financing something I just assumed,” Stevens said.

Pet City says the leasing process was explained. They provided FOX31 a statement reading, “The terms of the leasing agreement are outlined in documents from the lending companies and Pet City employees are trained to explain the do’s and don’ts of the leasing process.”

However, Brian Stevens said the whole process is “dog gone” confusing, forcing him to pay up or say goodbye to the newest member of his family.

“There’s no way she’s leaving the house one way or another. She’s a part of her family. The kids love her. She’s like a child to me,” Stevens said.