Charges filed against man accused of removing testicles from transgender woman

DENVER — A man without a medical license who allegedly used an Army surgical kit to remove the testicles of a transgender woman was formally charged Tuesday, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said.

James Pennington, 57 of Denver, has been charged with one count of second-degree reckless assault and one count of unauthorized practice of medicine.

Pennington is alleged to have removed the testicles and sutured the opening while the woman’s wife watched the 90-minute procedure on Wednesday, according to a probable cause statement from the Denver Police Department.

Pennington posted a $50,000 bail and is due in court on June 6 for a second advisement, the district attorney’s office said.

Police said Pennington told the victim if any “complications” developed to call 911. The wife called for paramedics about three hours after the procedure when blood began coming from the incision.

Paramedics said the testicles could not be reattached because of the time between the procedure and the call to 911.

A doctor with Medical Center of Aurora said the victim suffered serious bodily injury and “risk of permanent disfigurement,” according to the statement.

Pennington was interviewed by police on Thursday and, according to the probable cause statement, “confessed to completing this surgical procedure without medical license.”