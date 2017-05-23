Celebrate National Burger Month with Bison Burgers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

May is National Burger Month, but not all burgers are created equal. Some red meat is healthier than others, and today you can celebrate by flipping some bison instead of beer. Kristie Doran and Chef Josh Shumway from Ted's Montana Grill joined us to share the secret to cooking the perfect bison cheeseburger.

Ted's Montana Grill offers the largest bison menu in the world. They serve more than 15 iconic bison burgers, bison steaks, bison meatloaf, bison pot roast and more.

If you'd like to check out their entire burger selection, visit TedsMontanaGrill.com, or you can stop by one of their seven Denver locations and dine in. There are also restaurants in Boulder and Colorado Springs.