Baywatch Movie-Kelly Rohrbach

It's almost summer, and that means it's time to head to the beach.. in tight, red swimtrunks...in slo mo!

We're talking Baywatch...the old tv show...now a brand new movie. Baywatch the movie hits theaters Thursday night. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson pairing up with Zac Efron.

Together they foil an evil plot that threatens to destroy the bay. But, there are some big changes from the old tv series..one..this time they're in Miami and two..this time the nerd ends up getting the girl.