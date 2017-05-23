At least one killed in stabbing outside popular Denver taco restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- At least one person was killed in a stabbing outside a popular taco restaurant early Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department.

The stabbing happened near Broadway and West 11th Avenue, outside the Torchy's Tacos restaurant, about 12:45 a.m.

The parking lot of the restaurant was surrounded by police crime tape during the investigation.

The name, age and gender of the victim have not been released.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Police blocked off 11th Avenue for the investigation.