Ariana Grande’s mom helped rush fans to safety after explosion at concert

MANCHESTER, England — Ariana Grande’s mother, Joan Grande, helped rush panicked young fans backstage to safety after the explosion at the singer’s concert in Manchester, England on Monday.

Multiple witnesses tell TMZ that Joan Grande was already heading backstage to see her daughter when she heard the explosion. She then told a group of kids around her to come backstage with her.

Joan Grande and member’s of the 23-year-old singer’s security team took the fans backstage and waited with them until they were able to exit the arena safely.

Monday night’s attack at Manchester Arena killed 22 people and left 59 others injured. Ariana Grande has since postponed the remainder of her “Dangerous Woman Tour,” which was set to be in London on Thursday.

Among those killed was an 8-year-old girl and an 18-year-old “superfan.”

Following the attack, the singer tweeted that she was “broken.”

“From the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words,” she wrote.