Alec Baldwin teaches 3-year-old daughter how to impersonate President Trump

NEW YORK – Alec Baldwin’s wife has posted an adorable video of the actor teaching their 3-year-old daughter how to impersonate President Donald Trump.

In the video, which was posted Saturday and has over 232,000 views, Baldwin’s wife is heard asking their daughter, Carman, “what day does daddy play Donald Trump?”

“Saturday,” she responds.

“And we go like this with our hands,” Baldwin says in the video as he gives his Trump impersonation. “And we say, ‘Saturday, Saturday, Saturday, OK everybody, it’s Saturday.”

Carman is seen mimicking her dad’s Trump hand motions.

The video ends with Baldwin laughing and hugging his daughter.

It's Saturday! Season finale of @nbcsnl …sound up 🙈 A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on May 20, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

Baldwin has been impersonating President Trump on “Saturday Night Live” this season helping the show have its most-watched season in 23 years. Saturday’s season finale saw the show’s highest ratings in six years with 8.3 million viewers.

It’s unknown if Baldwin will continue his Trump impersonating when the show returns in the fall.