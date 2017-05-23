Suspect in custody after 2 juveniles shot in Castle Rock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- Two juvenile males were injured in a shooting Monday night that is not believed to be a random act of violence, the Castle Rock Police Department said.

Officers responded about 9 p.m. after neighbors in the 200 block of Ash Avenue reported hearing gunshots.

Within minutes of the initial call, two boys were found suffering from gunshot wounds about two miles away at South Wilcox Street and Rio Grande Drive.

The victims, who drove from the home where the shooting happened, were taken to a a hospital in unknown condition.

A juvenile male suspect was found in the Castle Rock area about 2 a.m. Tuesday and taken into custody, police said. The victims and the suspect are believed to know each other, police said.

Police initially said they were looking for two suspects and did not say if a second person was still being sought.