2 girls injured in flash fire at Commerce City home

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- Two girls were injured after a flash fire at a Commerce City home on Tuesday morning, the South Adams Fire Department said.

The fire was reported about 6:30 a.m. in the 6900 block of Weiman Court.

The girls, ages 15 and 11, were injured after something exploded in a room they were in and caused a fire. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

The girls were taken to Children's Hospital Colorado to be treated for burns on their hands and faces. Their conditions aren't known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.