Vandals cover downtown Boulder with graffiti

BOULDER, Colo. -- One of Colorado's most scenic streets is getting a paint job, but it's not one the Downtown Boulder Partnership appreciates.

Taggers have been vandalizing the sides of dozens of buildings. More than 50 tags have been painted over the past month.

"Every night they're coming up in the middle of the night. I've been here 5 years and this is the most prolific and wide spread and reoccuring," said Operations Manager Chris Zachariasse.

Chris Zachariasse and his team have spent about $8,000 in recent weeks getting rid of the work of taggers.

"All anarchy stuff, oppose Trump," he said.

Some of the tags are wiped clean only to reappear the next morning.

"In one spot I was removing it every night and there it was the next morning. That went on for 2 or 3 weeks," he said.

The damage first started appearing on buildings in alleyways. Now it's being left in plain sight, along busy streets. Much of it is laced with profanity.

The vandals don't seem deterred by traffic or by security cameras just a few feet away.

"They've done some really crazy stuff, leaning out holding each other's feet I think, on the edge of the roof, and doing them upside down," said Zachariasse.

The graffiti isn't going unnoticed by folks who live and work in the area.

"There's lots of children's events down here. Everyday I see kids running in the fountains and playing. If I were a parent i wouldn't want my kids to see that," said one man who works nearby.

However, until someone is caught, tourists will continue to see the reappearing eyesores. That's what worries business owners with the busy summer season now just a week or two away.