Uber's new pricing plan may discriminate based on neighborhood income

Uber has a new pricing system that could hit some customers harder in the wallet than others.

The plan charges customers what it predicts they’re willing to pay with a system called “route-based pricing.”

Under the new plan, Uber may be likely to hike your rate if you’re traveling from a wealthy neighborhood.

A person heading to a poorer part of town may be asked to pay less.

This is a major change for Uber considering that the ride-sharing service previously charged based on factors like mileage, time and demand.