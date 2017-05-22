Trump arrives in Israel, makes historic visit to Western Wall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERUSALEM -- Donald Trump on Monday became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Western Wall, one of the holiest sites in Judaism.

Trump landed in Israel for the second leg of his first foreign trip as president where he will tackle the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, address regional security issues and reaffirm the U.S.' commitment to its alliance with Israel.

The president's schedule is aimed at highlighting the importance of the world's three largest monotheistic religions.

He arrived in Israel after visiting Saudi Arabia, home to the two holiest sites in Islam, and will next head to the Vatican, home of the Catholic Church.

Trump, wearing a yarmulke, placed his right hand on the Western Wall and swayed slightly back and forth with his eyes closed.

He was flanked by his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is Jewish, and Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovich.

He reached into his jacket pocket and pulled out a white folded up note and placed it into a crack in the wall.

Despite requests from Israeli officials, Trump visited the Western Wall without any Israeli government officials by his side.

The United States does not recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.