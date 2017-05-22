Disc golf is a growing sport across the country and is huge in Colorado. Jack Tupp has already written one book, and is releasing his second one called The Disc Golf Revolution. This book is geared towards people who don’t already play the sport or a very new to the sport.
The Disc Golf Revolution
-
Healthy Kids Day at YMCA of the Rockies
-
4th annual Big John Chili Cook-Off
-
680,000 baby rattles recalled because of choking hazard
-
Colorado RV, Sports & Travel Show
-
Big John Ale Tapping and Chili Cook-off
-
-
Let’s Play Golf!
-
Golf Advice for Greg!
-
Denver Golf Expo attracts thousands to Denver Mart
-
Trump golf club ordered to pay $5.7 million to ex-members
-
Damage from severe storm shuts down Colorado Mills mall in Lakewood
-
-
Car owners face insurance headaches 2 weeks after hailstorm
-
Summer of Fun: Choose Your 2 For 1 Deal at Granby Ranch
-
Colorado Mills mall to remain closed rest of week after damaging hailstorm