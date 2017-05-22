× Officer ‘improving’ after shootout with suspect in southwest Denver

DENVER — A Denver police officer injured in a shootout early Saturday remained hospitalized Sunday, but officials with the department said the officer’s condition is improving.

The officer, who has not been identified, exchanged shots with a suspect outside a home in the 2800 block of South Quitman Street in southwest Denver.

Police had responded to a report of a man in crisis at about 4:30 a.m. Witnesses told arriving officers that the suspect was suicidal.

A police spokesman said the officers were able to speak with him outside of his home.

“They learned that he was armed. Some other officers tried to use less lethal means to get him into custody, but they were ineffective.”

The suspect opened fire and one of the officers was shot in the leg.

Other officers then shot the suspect.

The officer who was injured had surgery at Denver Health Medical Center Saturday afternoon and was listed in in serious but stable condition.

The suspect was taken to Swedish Medical Center, where he was in critical but stable condition following surgery.

No one else was hurt in the incident.