Multiple fatalities after reports of ‘explosion’ at Ariana Grande concert in England

MANCHESTER, England — British police confirmed that there are “a number of confirmed fatalities” following reports of an “explosion” at an Ariana Grande concert at England’s Manchester Arena on Monday.
“Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured,” Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter.
Concertgoers claim two explosions were heard just after the concert ended, Sky News reports. The UK bomb disposal team is on scene.
A representative for Grande told Billboard that the singer is “okay” following the incident.
Videos flooded social media following the news that showed people running inside the arena.
Another video showed police arriving to the arena following the report.
Manchester Arena is the largest indoor arena in Europe and has a capacity of 21,000 people, according to Reuters.
This story is developing and we will update with the latest.