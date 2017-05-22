Minnesota woman charged with macing fast food employees over stale french fries

COON RAPIDS, Minn. – A Minnesota woman is facing charges after she allegedly sprayed employees at a fast food restaurant with Mace because she didn’t like her fries.

25-year-old Eiram Chanel Amir Dixon reportedly went through the drive-thru at a Wendy’s Thursday afternoon and ordered fries, demanding that they should be fresh, WCCO reports.

An argument ensued where employees say Dixon reached through the window and said she was going to “snatch that bitch out of the window.”

An employee threw a soda at her in an attempt to make her back off.

That’s when employees say Dixon grabbed Mace and sprayed it through the drive-thru window, hitting the manager directly in the face as well as another employee.

Dixson faces one charge of use of tear gas to immobilize as well as disorderly conduct charges, according to reports.