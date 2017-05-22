× Man gets maximum sentence in beating death of 4-year-old

JEFFERSON COUNTY — According to the Jefferson County District Attorney, Ever Lopez-Calidonio was sentenced to 48 years in prison, the maximum amount of time possible for the beating death of a 4-year-old child.

On Oct. 2, 2014, at 7 a.m., the Lakewood Police Department was called to 310 S. Ames St. where they found the child, J.R., unresponsive.

Attempts to resuscitate the child were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

Lopez-Calidonio lived with the child and his mother. That morning, the child’s mother had left for work about 15 minutes before neighbors observed Lopez-Calidonio in the parking lot, slapping at the child’s chest, prosecutors said.

Neighbors tried to help until first responders arrived. The autopsy revealed J.R. suffered severe blunt force injuries.

Officials found hemorrhaging of his kidneys, pancreas and bowel.

He also had blunt force injuries to his head that included bleeding under his scalp and other abrasions and contusions.

At the man’s plea hearing, records were admitted in which Lopez-Calidonio said that on that morning, he was running late for work when J.R. had a toileting accident.

He became frustrated and struck J.R. several times in the abdomen. J.R. became unresponsive so Lopez-Calidonio carried him to the parking lot where he called 911 and was observed by neighbors.

During the investigation, previous incidents of abuse were discovered, but none had been reported to law enforcement.