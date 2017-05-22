Body of man found on St. Vrain Greenway in Longmont identified

LONGMONT, Colo. — A 42-year-old Longmont man was found dead on the St. Vrain Greenway on Sunday, the Longmont Police Department said.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the man as Michael Dougherty.

The body was found on the riverbank between Izaak Walton and Rogers Grove parks, police said.

Dougherty’s body was found after a friend called to request a welfare check based on comments that were made on social media.

The coroner’s office said an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of Dougherty’s death.