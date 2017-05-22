Law enforcement launches crackdown on seat belt use

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Department of Transportation kicked off their "Click It or Ticket" campaign on Monday.

The message of the awareness campaign is designed to drive home the point that seat belts are the single most effective way to prevent serious injuries or death on the road.

Last year, the program resulted in almost 6,000 seat belt citations around the state. That included 295 tickets for unrestrained or improperly restrained children younger than 15 years old.

CDOT said 180 people died in accidents in Colorado last year because they were not buckled up at the time of the accident.

CDOT has installed a display of yellow wreaths along the entrance to Bandimere Speedway in Morrison a remembrance of the victims.

The effort is to draw attention to the lives that could have been saved last year if 100 percent of people in the state buckle up.

The awareness campaign will also include social media and images of fatal crashes on display at gas stations around the state.

Fines for not wearing a seat belt start at $65. The campaign goes until June 4.