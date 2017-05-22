Kirk, Does It Work? True Touch De-shedding Glove

Posted 5:10 pm, May 22, 2017, by , Updated at 05:18PM, May 22, 2017

If you have a pet, you know that shedding can be an endless problem!  There are a lot of products that promise to help clean-up the problem.  True Touch is a glove that is supposed to help you de-shed your dog or cat.  We put it to the test to find out; Kirk, Does it work?

You can buy the True Touch directly from the company’s website for $14.99.  We also found it at stores like Target and Bed Bath & Beyond for the same price.  It’s $9.99 online at Wal-Mart.com.

The best deal we could find was on Amazon for just $5.99!