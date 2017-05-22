× Kirk, Does It Work? True Touch De-shedding Glove

If you have a pet, you know that shedding can be an endless problem! There are a lot of products that promise to help clean-up the problem. True Touch is a glove that is supposed to help you de-shed your dog or cat. We put it to the test to find out; Kirk, Does it work?

You can buy the True Touch directly from the company’s website for $14.99. We also found it at stores like Target and Bed Bath & Beyond for the same price. It’s $9.99 online at Wal-Mart.com.

The best deal we could find was on Amazon for just $5.99!