John Fielder and our window to Colorado

Our State is filled with stunning and breathtaking landscapes, and photographer John Fielder has captured many of them. His work will appear in all of our newscasts here on Channel 2 in our Window to Colorado.
John Fielder has been capturing the beauty of Colorado for 40 years and we are so happy to partner with him and bring you his pictures.
Our State is filled with stunning and breathtaking landscapes, and photographer John Fielder has captured many of them. His work will appear in all of our newscasts here on Channel 2 in our Window to Colorado.