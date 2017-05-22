× Highlands Ranch postal worker accused of faking cancer now on trial

DENVER — A U.S. Postal Worker accused of faking cancer to claim more than 100 days of sick leave is now on trial.

Caroline Boyle, 59, is alleged to have forged several doctors notes and emailed them to her supervisor.

Boyle had worked for the post office since 1991, most recently as a purchasing specialist at a contracting and procurement center in Aurora.

Investigators with the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General discovered Boyle was forging doctors’ notes and even misspelled the name of the oncologist she was supposedly receiving treatment from.

“It was determined in the approximate 20 months that the defendant’s fraud lasted, she used her non-existent cancer treatment to support both unwarranted sick leave and unwarranted accommodations allowing her to work part-time or work from home five days a week,” the USPS said in a statement.

The trial for the Highlands Ranch woman is expected to last about four days and she faces up to ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine.