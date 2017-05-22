Drivers may be penalized on insurance rates for using smaller carriers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Colorado's increasing popularity definitely comes with a price.

All of us are paying more for car insurance in part to subsidize higher risk drivers. And according to a new study, some of us are being unfairly penalized.

About seven percent of Colorado drivers have to buy insurance from smaller, non-standard carriers versus the preferred big name standard carriers.

"A lot of folks that end up with a non-standard carrier have never had previous insurance,” said Colorado insurance industry spokeswoman Carole Walker, “They may be much higher risk and may not be able to get insurance with that preferred company because they have a DUI, because they have a lot of speeding tickets or at fault accidents."

Those companies charge higher rates. But the Consumer Federation of America study found even drivers with good records had to pay more to switch to a standard carrier.

The study says that forces lower income drivers to buy more expensive insurance from lesser known companies and then pay a lot more when they switch to a big company.

"It is socioeconomic,” Tracy Fair told us, because she believes she pays more because of her zip code.

So if you have a good record and are switching to a standard carrier the study says Allstate charged 15 percent more on average. Farmers charged 9 percent more.

And American Family Insurance charged 9 percent more.

"I definitely see the effects of that it's been tough,” said Margo Archey who recently switched jobs from the energy industry to a non-profit.

Colorado is ranked second in the nation for hail damage claims. With more people moving here more drivers are on the road and fatal accidents are up 24 percent.

So our auto insurance rates are among the highest.

"You as a driver have to ask yourself if you're in the 93 percent that are with what we consider a standard carrier you would be subsidizing those that are with a non-standard carrier," Walker told us.

"I also think we need to subsidize the other drivers," said Francis Wisner who says that helps the rest of us make sure we’re covered in a crash.

Because Colorado has such a competitive insurance market you can save by reading the study and shopping around.

Get price quotes then use those quotes to negotiate a lower rate with your insurer because they definitely want to keep your business.