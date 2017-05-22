Denver real estate broker won’t face charges for up-skirt videos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Denver real estate broker, who police say admitted to taking video up women’s skirts, will not face criminal charges. Denver’s district attorney has been forced to dismiss the case on a technicality.

Patrick Finney is believed to have used open houses to take video up women’s skirts, according to an affidavit and application for arrest warrant filed with the Denver District Attorney’s Office. He is still in business, selling homes in the Denver area without worrying about a criminal investigation.

A complaint against Finney and investigated by the Denver Police Department led to a search warrant and even a confession, according to the affidavit. The investigation found Finney, 45, shot inappropriate video of women. Finney is the owner of FINN Real Estate in Denver.

The case led to misdemeanor complaints of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification. Denver prosecutors have been forced to throw out the complaints, citing a statute of limitations.

Finney’s now ex-girlfriend told police she found up-skirt videos on Finney’s email account in August of 2015. She told police she believes Finney shot the videos during open houses.

It’s unclear when the videos were recorded. What is clear is that the ex-girlfriend did not report the videos to police until February of 2017. The delay in reporting means criminal complaints in the case are not able be served within an 18-month window-- as mandated by a statute of limitations.

The statute means, even though police say Finney confessed, state law requires the case to be thrown out. FOX31 stopped by FINN Real Estate on South Pearl Street to see if Finney would go on camera. A colleague told FOX31 he would not be available.

Finney issued the following statement to FOX31 late Monday:

"I am grateful to put this matter behind me and focus on my growing family. I am working every day to be a better person for my family and my community."

--Patrick Finney