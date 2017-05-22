Daybreak Delights: Stuffed-Grilled Bananas

Chef David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make Stuffed-Grilled Bananas.
Scratch Catering Services Presents: Stuffed-Grilled Bananas
What you Need
under ripe Bananas
Chopped Reese’s Cup
Thick Cut Bacon- Chopped
honey for drizzling
What to Do
Line a piece of Foil with Parchment paper
Using a pairing knife slice into the banana curved side up, do not cut all the way through, but slice the banana flesh inside
Fill with the toppings you desire, such as chopped Reese’s cup, bacon pieces.
Wrap banana in parchment lined foil and place on the grill. Grill for 5 minutes turning once half way through, remove from grill and allow to cool, before unwrapping.
Drizzle with honey prior to serving or serve with ice cream. Enjoy!