Daybreak Delights: Stuffed-Grilled Bananas

Chef David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make Stuffed-Grilled Bananas.

What you Need

under ripe Bananas

Chopped Reese’s Cup

Thick Cut Bacon- Chopped

honey for drizzling

What to Do

Line a piece of Foil with Parchment paper

Using a pairing knife slice into the banana curved side up, do not cut all the way through, but slice the banana flesh inside

Fill with the toppings you desire, such as chopped Reese’s cup, bacon pieces.

Wrap banana in parchment lined foil and place on the grill. Grill for 5 minutes turning once half way through, remove from grill and allow to cool, before unwrapping.

Drizzle with honey prior to serving or serve with ice cream. Enjoy!