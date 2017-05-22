City to move forward with City Park Golf Course redesign for flood diversion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- After this season, City Park Golf Course in Denver will close until 2019 for a redesign as part of a flood diversion plan.

Past storms have flooded the area around the course at York Street and East 26th Avenue.

The city is targeting the area for its newest flood mitigation plan. The controversial Platte to Park Hill storm drainage project calls for a redesign of the golf course.

The city is outlining the changes that will be made to the course and a timeline of when portions of it will be completed.

The course will close at the end of the 2017 season and will reopen in 2019, according to the plan.