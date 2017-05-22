Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Baywatch Movie-Zac Efron & Alexandra Daddario

Time break out the red swimsuits and the slo mo music... cause we're heading to Baywatch. It was a classic TVshow back in the 90's, but this week... what's old is new again.

In Baywatch, the rock plays head lifeguard mitch buchannon... who butts head with new recruit Zac Efron..together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the bay.

The beaches are stunning...but, so are Zac Efron's abs. He went through an insane workout routine to get in shape for the movie.

So in our Colorado exclusive, producer Annalisa wanted to know ...what was your secret cheat day indulgence.