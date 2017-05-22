Arapahoe County Deputies hired to work at unsanctioned horse races

DEER TRAIL, Colo. — The FOX31 Problem Solvers first exposed unregulated match-races: doping, gambling, and abuse of horses going unchecked by regulators and politicians.

Now, the Problem Solvers discover Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Deputies not only knew about the horse races, but profited from them.

Public records show the organizers of an unsanctioned series of “Mexican Horse Race” events held in Deer Trail, hired at least 30 deputies on 14 occasions to provide extra patrols.

Residents, who live near the rodeo grounds said they could easily see drug use, animal abuse, and rampant cash-betting on races.

They wonder why dozens of deputies didn’t or couldn’t stop the illegal activities so apparent to them.

For starters, FOX31 already proved the well-attended, unlicensed series of match-races thrived under the political cover of Deer Trail’s mayor, Kent Vashus.

Vashus admitted to Investigative Reporter, Chris Halsne, he allowed Parjeras Racing U.S.A. to run more than a dozen unsanctioned horse races, without telling state racing regulators. He said he was not acting as Deer Trail mayor, rather as the registered agent of the Deer Trail Jockey Club. That non-profit owns the rodeo grounds.

Vashus, whom records show is convicted felon with a violent criminal history, also owns the only full-service liquor store in town; located just a few blocks from the rodeo grounds.

On top of armed private security, who worked both inside and out of the rodeo grounds on race days, Vashus said he made sure uniformed Arapahoe deputies, in county-marked vehicles, had a presence outside the horse-race arena.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers, using the Colorado Open Records Act, obtained “extra-duty” pay-approvals on file at the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office which confirmed Vashus’ claim.

In 2015 and 2016, the pay-sheets show thirty deputies earned more than $23,000 working “traffic and town patrol” in Deer Trail. The extra duty approval dates match the days where unsanctioned horse races were held on at least 14 occasions.

When asked by Halsne if deputies were “looking the other way” during those events, to avoid spotting criminal activity, Commander Glenn Thompson, Arapahoe Sheriff’s Office Bureau Chief replied, “Absolutely not.”

Thompson, who agreed to an on-camera interview Monday, explained the complexities of trying to balance two objectives: keeping the community outside the rodeo grounds safe during large crowd situations and being in a position to respond to a serious, felony level crime.

The deputies that work the area, what they can see outside the venue is clearly a lot different from what somebody from inside with a camera can see,” Thompson said.

He explained even though his deputies “extra-duty” pay comes from horse race organizers, that does not give them the authority to enter the private property (the rodeo grounds).

“To go onto private property, which the Jockey Club is, we would need either a search warrant and, in lieu of that one of those exceptions to the search warrant, exigent circumstances or a major crime being committed .”

He says, even after seeing the FOX31 investigative reports on all the questionable activities inside, Arapahoe County would consider providing deputies for traffic and town patrol at unsanctioned horse races in the future

“All extra duty requests would be evaluated to see what the request is,” said Thompson, “and what the specific location of that request is and they`d be evaluated like any other request.”

NOT IN YUMA COUNTY

By contrast, Yuma County Sheriff Chad Day, told FOX31 his deputies would not be allowed to provide any sort of security or oversight at an unsanctioned horse race, unless they were on-duty under his command.

Last July, a huge “match-race” was advertised by Parjeras Racing, the same group who organized the Deer Trail events already exposed by FOX31 Problem Solvers.

Video recordings show thousands of spectators in dangers, actually cheering from the track, as a pair of horses ran down the straight away at the Yuma County fairgrounds.

Sheriff Day, who was not notified of the event, told himself right there, that was going to be the last unpermitted horse race in his county — ever.

“I think it would be fair to say that it got out of hand,” Day told FOX31.

Day said understood most of the people who wanted to watch match-races were just there for fun, but often intermingled into the crowd was a criminal element.

“Trade of illegal narcotics, some weapons, some human trafficking, some underage prostitution. I mean we`ve heard about all of these things,” Day said.

So Day called in help.

The next pop-up horse race held on these fairgrounds, he showed up with fifty deputies, a dozen K-9 Units, Federal Customs and Immigration agents, the FBI, and state-certified veterinarians.

“It wasn’t uncommon to see a car come in to the main entrance where they were collecting the gate and see the line of patrol cars, especially the K-9 vehicles, K-9 officers that were here. They would see those cars and literally turn around and drive back out, Day told FOX31. “There were also some people very obviously uncomfortable with that presence and they just left.”

But Day took another, more permanent step. He got Yuma County Commissioners to pass this new fairgrounds-use policy.

It says, in part, “the County has determined that given the unique issues that arise and the specific experience in the county with for profit horse and other match races the following requirements shall apply:

$10,000 minimum law enforcement and animal welfare deposit

A veterinarian is required on site

All expenses for law enforcement will be billed to the facility user

Since these rules have been in place, Day says nobody has successfully met the obligations of the new fairground contract.

As it stands, Colorado laws don’t give state racing enforcement agents the right to stop these match races from happening.

And our investigation found flaws in the way local governments and police attempt to regulate the events.

However, our investigative reporting did get the attention of Colorado Governor, John Hickenlooper, who has already publically said he’s going to look into the matter.