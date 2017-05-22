× Adams County elementary school evacuated due to possible propane leak, fire officials deem building safe

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An elementary school in Adams County was self-evacuated Monday due to a possible propane leak, according to officials.

The first report of the possible leak came in just after 1:00 p.m. The school, McElwain Elementary, is located at 1020 Dawson Dr.

Initial reports said Adams County Fire was on the scene, working to ensure the safety of the school.

Within the hour, officials determined the building was ok for staff and children.

Several adults required medical attention and were treated on the scene for headaches.