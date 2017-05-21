Woodchuck blamed for starting car fire in Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — An extremely unfortunate woodchuck is being blamed for sparking a car fire in Steamboat Springs.

The woodchuck climbed into the engine compartment of a Toyota 4Runner parked at a ranch, according to Steamboat Today. It reportedly had a nest nearby.

A man bought the truck on Thursday afternoon and was driving to the Department of Motor Vehicles when it caught fire.

The driver happened to pull into the newspaper’s parking lot and got out of truck safely.

Witnesses used fire extinguishers to put out the flames, the Vail Daily reported.

According to reports, “the woodchuck was seen fleeing the scene” but was “later apprehended.”

A Steamboat Today employee later spotted the woodchuck, which was badly burned, and had to be euthanized, the paper reported.