Sea lion snatches little girl right off pier

RICHMOND, B.C., Canada — A group of people delighted by a sea lion lingering around a pier were shocked when the animal suddenly lunged at a little girl and dragged her into the water.

It happened on Saturday at Steveston Fisherman’s Wharf.

One moment the girl was sitting on the edge of a pier and the next second she was pulled backwards into the water.

People in the crowd scream and shout in panic and within about three seconds a man jumps into the water after the girl.

The girl comes to the surface, then briefly goes under again before the man pushes her up to the crowd on the pier.

Witnesses quickly pull the girl to safety and then help the man out of the water.

I'll never understand why humans get so close to wild animals. This sea lion could have dragged her all the way to the bottom😒 pic.twitter.com/bGYm77ah6K — Simba DeRozen (@DeRozenDontCare) May 21, 2017

“The girl was rescued by her family members and bystanders. Nobody was injured in the incident,” Michael Fujiwara, the man who captured the video, wrote on YouTube.

“They were pretty shaken up,” Fujiwara told CBC News. “Her family were just in shock.”