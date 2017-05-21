× One person critically injured following Aurora stabbing; suspect in custody

AURORA, Colo. – One person was critically injured following a stabbing in Aurora on Sunday evening, police said.

Aurora police said that the stabbing happened near the intersection of East Ellsworth Avenue and South Sable Boulevard. Police first mentioned the stabbing shortly after 6 p.m.

The suspect is in custody and the victim was in critical condition, Aurora police said.

Police closed South Sable Boulevard in both directions between East Ellsworth Avenue and East 2nd Avenue.

The case remains under investigation.

We will update with more information as soon as police release it.