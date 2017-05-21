Notre Dame graduates walk out of ceremony as Vice President Mike Pence speaks

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — A large number of University of Notre Dame graduates got up and walked out of the commencement ceremony Sunday when Vice President Mike Pence took the stage.

Reporter Summer Ratliff with the Independent Journal Review said about 100 students left, out of about 3,000 graduates.

According to Fox News, the administrator who introduced Pence said people could disagree with Pence’s politics but should still respect him as an official.

“Even those who disagree with Mike Pence recognize him as a man of principle. I do as well,” Fox News quoted the administrator as saying.

The university tweeted several quotes from Pence’s speech.

“You are called to lead for good, to be men and women of integrity and values, and to be salt and light in these ever-changing times,” officials quoted Pence as saying.

"It's deeply humbling for me to participate in the 172nd Commencement in Notre Dame's 175th year." @VP #ND2017 pic.twitter.com/Lh4GOKAZvE — Notre Dame (@NotreDame) May 21, 2017

“To the over 3,100 who graduated: strive every day to lead for good w/ courage & conviction,” the vice president tweeted.