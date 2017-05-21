Mom who lost daughter to opioids launches scholarship to help recovering addicts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- One Colorado mother who lost her daughter to opioid addiction is now giving back in a way to help others.

Laura Uhl lost her daughter, Branwyn Kenney to a heroin overdose. She says an ex-boyfriend got her hooked on the addictive drug at 19-years-old and she never let it go.

It led to Kenney having legal problems and affected her ability to go back to school.

"She said I don't think I can even get a scholarships, or federal funding or any financial aid to people with drug offenses. So, that's what gave me the idea about the scholarship," Uhl said.

Uhl raised money to fund the Branwyn Elizabeth Kenney Memorial Scholarship for recovering addicts.

The scholarship will help a recovering addict go to college at Pikes Peak Community College. Uhl says it's Branwyn's way to continue to help, even though she is gone.

Uhl says her daughter wanted to save the world, especially those with the same plight as hers.

"She was going to put her emphasis and her energy into helping other drug addicts because she was convinced she had it kicked," Uhl said.

"I can't save her, but if I can save other kids, at least it'll be something beautiful that can come out of it," Uhl added.