Man dies after shooting in Colorado Springs Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man died after being shot inside a home in Colorado Springs Saturday night.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said the man was shot in the home in the 5600 block of Vermillion Bluffs Drive sometime before 7:20 p.m.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to injuries early Sunday morning, police said in a statement.

Investigators arrested 25-year-old Grant August Motsinger in the shooting. He is expected to be charged with second degree murder.

Police said there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.