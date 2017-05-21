Longmont to start enforcing median ban on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGMONT, Colo. - Workers with the city of Longmont will start installing signs late Sunday night through early Monday morning alerting people that they are forbidden from standing on certain medians.

The city of Longmont said it's focused on nine intersections that are dangerous for pedestrians and drivers. The city chose those medians because of their size, the number of crashes in the area and the speed limit. The city said this ban is not meant to discriminate against panhandlers, instead, it's trying to increase safety.

Panhandlers like Alan Galpert and Kent Seibold said they understand the city's concerns.

"I think if it's a matter of safety, and they aren't doing it completely around town for everywhere, then it's not a big deal," said Galpert.

"If someone is out there without reflective clothing, it is a safety issue for them," said Seibold.

In 2015, the U.S. District Court of Colorado struct down a panhandling law, citing it violated constitutionally protected speech. In turn, Longmont stopped enforcing two ordinances; one ordinance banned aggressive begging and the other outlawed soliciting in or near a street or highway.

David Montegomery said the city's latest ban on standing in medians disproportionately discriminates against homeless people. He also said this ban comes at high costs to panhandlers.

"There is very few spots on the side of the road for people to easily access you and so it's actually going to run me out of town," said Montegomery.

There are some exceptions to the median ban. Law enforcement officers are allowed if they are doing a job on duty. City and utility workers can be granted permission if they're working on a project . Also, a pedestrian is allowed if utilizing a median as a refuge for one traffic signal cycle because they were not able to safely cross the entire roadway during the traffic signal pedestrian phase (or green light).

Those caught standing on one of the banned medians can face up to a $500 fine or up to 90 days in jail.

Here's the list of medians that are now banned:

1. Ken Pratt Blvd. and Martin Street - West leg and East leg along Ken Pratt Blvd.

2. Ken Pratt Blvd. and Emery Street - West leg and East leg along Ken Pratt Blvd.

3. Ken Pratt Blvd. and Main Street - West leg and East leg along Ken Pratt Blvd.

4. Ken Pratt Blvd. and So. Pratt Pkwy - West leg and East leg along Ken Pratt Blvd. North leg along So. Pratt Pkwy.

5. Ken Pratt Blvd. and Hover Street - West leg and East leg along Ken Pratt Blvd. North leg along Hover St.

6. State Highway 66 and Main Street - West leg along SH 66 South leg along Main St.

7. Hover Street and Nelson Road - West leg along Nelson Rd.

8. Hover Street and Clover Basin Drive - North leg and South leg along Hover St.

9. Hover Street and Bent Way - North leg and South leg along Hover St.