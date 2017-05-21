Humpback whale stuck in Ventura Harbor makes it back to open water

VENTURA, Calif. — A humpback whale that got stuck in the Ventura Harbor on Saturday made its way back out to the ocean.

The juvenile whale, estimated to be about 35-feet-long, was swimming in circles in the shallow harbor Saturday afternoon, just feet away from onlookers on the docks.

Pacific Eagle Air Cam captured aerial footage of the whale.

The Los Angeles Times reported that biologists with Channel Islands National Park used an underwater microphone to try to guide the humpback out of the harbor.

The effort was suspended in late Saturday and when crews returned Sunday morning they couldn’t find any sign of the whale, ABC7 reported.

“Ventura Harbor Patrol officials later confirmed it made its way out,” according to ABC7.

Officials say the whale is not injured.