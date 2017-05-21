Denver woman shatters record in Colfax Marathon

DENVER — A Denver woman set a new course record for female runners in the Denver Marathon Sunday.

Brittney Lee shattered the course record by about four and a half minutes, KWGN’s Deborah Takahara reported.

Her time was 2:52:50, marathon officials confirmed.

The previous record of 2:57:18 was set in 2013 by Nicole Chyr, a four-time Colfax Marathon winner.

That’s an average pace of about 6 minutes and 36 seconds per mile.

Hill was awarded a check for $1,000 after the 26.1-mile race.

“Just a little faster than our team,” joked Takahara, who ran the 26.1 relay with FOX31 Denver reporter Greg Nieto, photojournalist Cody White and producers Dara Bitler and Gerard Carleton.