× Denver Lights festival postponed for second time

DENVER — People who had tickets a lantern festival that was supposed to happen on May 6 were furious after the festival was cancelled at the last minute due to a fire ban.

The event was rescheduled for Saturday, May 20.

And then it was postponed again — this time because of a snow storm.

Organizers announced the cancellation of the event on the day it was scheduled to be held, blaming it on muddy conditions at the venue.

“We are extremely frustrated and saddened to inform you that the conditions at the Colorado Motor Sports Park are not going to allow us to hold the event there tonight,” organizers announced Saturday. “With all the rain and snow that has come through, the venue is extremely muddy and our food trucks and porta potty trailers are unable to drive the dirt roads and parking areas without sinking into the mud.”

“The conditions would be about as uncomfortable and dirty as you could imagine,” organizers said.

Organizers posted photos of the venue showing muddy roads and falling snow. They didn’t say when the photos were taken.

The event has now been rescheduled for June 17.

“It will be worth the wait!” organizers said. “It will be warmer, much more pleasant, and you will actually be able to spread out blankets and sit on dry ground as you enjoy watching the night sky glow with our custom lanterns.”

The company behind The Lights Fest, Viive Events has an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau and numerous complaints from ticket holders across the country, alleging they postpone events indefinitely.

The Facebook Event page for the festival described it as “an experience where thousands of friends and families gather to listen to live music, fill up on food trucks and light up life by sharing personal wishes, dreams and goals.”

“At the perfect moment, everyone ignites their personalized sky lanterns with Tiki torches and lets them take flight. It creates a surreal ambiance, where time slows down and your single flame rises and joins with thousands of others to Light the Sky,” event promoters wrote.