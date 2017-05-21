Car owners face insurance headaches 2 weeks after hailstorm

DENVER — Thousands of people continue to deal with insurance issues nearly two weeks after a powerful hailstorm punished Colorado. Drivers are still reporting long waits at repair shops as crews work feverishly to get ahead on their workload.

State Farm, one of Colorado’s larger auto insurers, initially said it received more than 16,000 hail-related claims. Two weeks later, some car owners say they are finally getting the help they need.

Susan Brach of Lakewood is one of the many still waiting since the storm hit on May 8. Golf ball-sized hail left behind severe damage on the body and windshield of her 2016 Outback SUV. Her vehicle received more than 60 impact marks, according to a recent inspection.

Susan told FOX31 she called her insurance company moments after the assault from Mother Nature. She is insured through an AARP company called The Hartford.

“No one ever called me back,” Susan explained.

Call after call went unreturned and emails went unanswered, according to Susan. Nearly two weeks after the storm, an appraiser found time to inspect her car. With a busted window, Susan and others have been unable to drive legally for the past two weeks. That wait continues as car owners try to get their vehicles into crowded Denver-area body shops.

“It is going to be a great challenge, yes,” Susan said.

People who don’t want to wait have turned to mobile hail repair centers that are currently scattered across the metropolitan area.

Representatives from many rental car locations now report being able to meet the demand for those needing vehicles while cars are being repaired. The total cost on May’s hail storm is still unknown, but experts are confident it will rank near the top for Colorado.