Car fire shuts down westbound I-70 at Lookout Mountain Sunday afternoon.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A car fire shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Lookout Mountain Sunday afternoon.

Video from CDOT cameras showed visible smoke coming from a car on the right shoulder.

Firefighters were at the scene.

It wasn't clear what caused the fire or whether anyone in the vehicle was hurt.

"Expect long delays," the Colorado Department of Transportation warned in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m. The left lane opened at about 2:15 p.m. and the middle lane opened at about 2:40 p.m.

We are working to confirm more information. Refresh this page for updates.