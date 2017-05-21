4-year-old boy, man and woman found dead in home in Erie identified

ERIE, Colo. — Erie police have identified the man, woman and child found inside a home in Erie on Saturday morning.

The child was identified as 4-year-old Ian Connor Farrar.

The man was identified as 48-year-old John Paul Farrar and the woman has been identified as 40-year-old Elizabeth Stacy Farrar.

Officers with Erie Police Department found the bodies in a home in the 1900 block of Gordon Court around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, after receiving a report of a possible deceased person.

The cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, police said in a statement released Sunday.

Erie police did not release any further details on the case, but they say they are not looking for a suspect and believe there is no risk to the public at this time.

The case remains under investigation.

40.039228 -105.072761