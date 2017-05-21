2 Georgia teachers give ADHD student ‘Most Likely Not to Pay Attention’ award

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. – Two Georgia teachers will not be returning next year after giving a “derogatory” and “humiliating” award to a student with ADHD.

A 14-year-old girl was given the “Most Likely to Not Pay Attention” award at school assembly last Tuesday at Memorial Middle School outside of Atlanta, WAGA reports.

“I feel like it was very derogatory, I feel like it was humiliating and this was held as an assembly with the school,” Nicole Edwards, the girl’s mother, told WAGA.

Edwards said that her 8th grade daughter initially was voted “most likely to ask a question that has already been answered.” But, she became angrier when she saw the trophy.

Edwards said the school has previously called her when her daughter has had problems paying attention, but then they gave her an award for it.

“Someone needs to investigate and make sure it never happens to another student again,” said Edwards.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Rockdale County Public Schools said, “I can assure you that Rockdale County Public Schools will not condone anything that may cause student embarrassment or humiliation.”

The spokesperson added that the two teachers directly involved “will not be returning to RCPS for the next school year.”