Undocumented immigrant living in sanctuary granted stay of removal

DENVER — An undocumented immigrant from Peru who has been living in sanctuary in a Denver church to avoid deportation has been granted a stay of removal.

Ingrid Encalada Latorre, 33, made the announcement Saturday afternoon. Her stay of removal is in effect until August 7.

“We are human beings. We are your neighbors and friends living and working alongside citizens. I appreciate this opportunity to safely continue my legal case from my home. I will continue to organize until our full humanity, contributions and place in this country are recognized,” she said.

The mother of two entered sanctuary in November 2016 at Mountain View Friends Meeting in Denver.

Ingrid’s children, who were born in the United States, joined her at Saturday’s announcement. They have lived with her in sanctuary for the last six months.

Jeanette Vizguerra and Arturo Hernandez-Garcia also joined Ingrid at the press conference. Both of them have lived in church sanctuary in Denver to avoid deportation and were recently granted stays of removal as well.

Jennifer Piper of the American Friends Service Committee said Ingrid’s deportation began in 2010. She worked for many years at a nursing home to support herself and her son.

She was arrested at her job in April 2010. Piper said Ingrid didn’t understand the felony plea she agreed to take in the case. She says her lawyer told her it would not affect her immigration case. She says she received poor legal advice.

“She claimed sanctuary in order to pursue her 5th amendment right to effective counsel on November 28, 2016. Ingrid has found a new attorney who successfully argued her case at her first hearing on May 3, 2017,” Piper said.

Her next hearing takes place in July.