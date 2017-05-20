The Rock, Tom Hanks plan 2020 presidential bid in ‘SNL’ monologue

NEW YORK – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Tom Hanks announced they were running for president on the season finale of “Saturday Night Live” on Saturday… sort of.

Johnson used his opening monologue to plan his candidacy with Hanks as vice president.

“I just want to say once and for all, I’m in. Starting tonight, I’m running for the president of the United States,” before introducing Hanks.

“Now, in the past, I would have never considered running for president,” Johnson said. “I didn’t think I was qualified at all, but now I’m actually worried that I’m too qualified.”

“The truth is [that] America needs us,” Hanks said. “No one can seem to agree on anything anymore, except for two things,” to which Johnson interrupted to clarify that those two things are “pizza and us.”

“I mean, I have been in two movies where the plane crashes, and people are still excited to see me on their flight,” Hanks continued. “Together, we would get one hundred percent of the vote. I would get the senior vote because I fought in World War II… in like, ten different movies.”

“And of course, I would get the minority vote, because everyone just assumes that I’m, well, whatever they are,” Johnson said.

The skit added fuel to the speculation that the former pro-wrestler turned superstar actor is seriously considering a run for the highest office in 2020.

Johnson recently told GQ that there was “a real possibility” he would run for president.

And he didn’t help calm those rumors when speaking to Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” this week.

“A lot of people want to see a different leadership today — I’m sorry, not a different, but a better leadership today,” Johnson told Fallon.

Johnson was hosting the weekly show for the fifth time when Hanks and Alec Baldwin presented him with a five-timers jacket.