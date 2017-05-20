× Permit holder for 4/20 rally fined $12,000, banned from holding events for 3 years

DENVER — The city of Denver has fined the permit holder of the Annual Denver 4/20 Rally about $12,000. It also banned the event holder from being granted any event permit for three years.

Denver Parks and Recreation announced Saturday that it issued a letter to the permit holder advising of the event violations and penalties imposed.

This happened as a result of a review of this year’s 4/20 event ordered by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

The mayor said the event “experienced notable safety concerns and left the park in disarray.”

About 80 to 100 bags of trash were strewn all over the park in downtown Denver one day after thousands of people attended the pro-marijuana festival.

At the time the event producer of the 420 rally said all of the trash from the rally had been bagged for pickup the next morning but during the night, someone slashed the bags and spread the trash all over the park.

After the rally, the mayor also said the event was “under-resourced and presented numerous safety hazards.”

“After a thorough review of the event, substantial violations of city requirements were found,” said Happy Haynes, Executive Director of Denver Parks and Recreation. “We will continue to ensure that events in our parks are safe, compliant and of high quality, and we remain focused on protecting Denver’s parks and facilities which are valuable assets to our city and our residents.”

“DPR is imposing a monetary penalty in the amount of $11,965, an additional $190 in damages, banning the event holder from being granted any event permit for three years, and rescinding their Priority Event status,” a press release said Saturday.

The permit holder has the right to appeal the decision within 15 days of the notice.