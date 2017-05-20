× Nathan’s, Curtis hot dogs recalled due to possible metal found in packages

WASHINGTON — 100 tons of Nathan’s and Curtis Hot Dogs are being recalled after the maker, John Morrell Co., received complaints that metal was possibly found in some packages.

The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service made the announcement Friday.

The beef franks under recall were produced on January 26, 2017:

14 oz. sealed film packages containing “Nathan’s SKINLESS 8 BEEF FRANKS,” with a Use By date of Aug. 19, 2017.

16 oz. sealed film packages containing “Curtis BEEF MASTER Beef Franks,” with a Use By date of June 15, 2017.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 296” on the side of the package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The company has received three complaints of metal found in packages. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury as a result of consuming the hot dogs.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the FSIS said.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call 1-877-933-4625.

Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.